Higher reaches receive snowfall in Kashmir valley

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:41 IST

Light snowfall and widespread rain lashed parts of Kashmir on Sunday breaking the extended dry spell.

Authorities have asked people to avoid travelling through the Srinagar-Jammu national highway as there were chances of a blockade due to inclement weather.

Kashmir highway SSP traffic JS Johar said, “The highway is functioning as of now. There are overcast conditions in Ramban after light rainfall. We are advising people to avoid undertaking journey on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44) till Tuesday when the weather opens up.”

The traffic department will allow light vehicles to ply on the national highway if the weather conditions remain good.

The department said Mughal Road and the Leh-Kargil roads were blocked due to accumulation of snow.

The precipitation in northern and central Kashmir was due to a western disturbance hitting the region on Friday. Some places in the region had witnessed rain on Saturday.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said there was light snowfall in Gulmarg and rainfall in other parts of the Valley.

“Gulmarg received 4.5 inches of snow on Sunday and 7 inches on Saturday. Besides, there was heavy rainfall in north Kashmir and light rainfall in southern parts,” said an official.

He said Kupwara received 14 mm rain on Sunday and 71mm on Saturday. “Jammu witnessed 12.4 mm rainfall and Katra 8.8mm,” he said.

Weather to improve today

IMD director Sonam Lotus said, “As expected, moderate snow with isolated heavy fall was recorded on higher reaches of J&K, Zojila and in Drass area. The system persisted on Sunday too. A significant improvement is likely from Monday.”

Meteorological department deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather was expected to improve from Monday. “The sun will come out by Monday afternoon. Another wet spell is expected on November 18,” he said.

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said there was little snowfall this time owing to increase in night temperatures from November 13. “The region received less snowfall as the minimum temperature on the night of November 13 and 14 had increased to 6 °C,” he said.

The MeT office said the maximum temperature in Srinagar was 7.7 °C while it had been 2.3 °C on Saturday night.