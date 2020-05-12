Himachal CM favours lockdown extension; says will undertake talent mapping of returnees to utilise their expertise

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:41 IST

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur favoured extension of the lockdown during the Prime Minister’s interaction with CMs on Monday.

Thakur said the state government will undertake talent mapping of people returning to the state so that their services can be utilised in case the lockdown is prolonged.

Thakur said as many as 55,000 people from the state were stranded in different parts of the country and around 68,000 people of other states stuck in the hill-state.

“One lakh people have already arrived in the state from various parts of the country resulting in a spurt in Covid-19 cases,” Thakur said, adding that there were 40 cases a week ago and within eight days the number had gone up to 59.

“It is a matter of concern for us, but at the same time it is the responsibility of the state government to provide all possible help to the people stranded in different parts of the country,” the CM said.

He said the state government had developed a geo-fencing app to ensure that people coming from other states do not jump quarantine.

ALTERNATE ARRANGEMENTS FOR APPLE TRADE SOUGHT

The CM said the economy of Himachal had been severely affected due to the lockdown and government was taking steps to gradually resume economic activities.

Maintaining that the apple season was about to start, Thakur urged PM Narendra Modi to make alternative arrangements for trading operations as Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi has been affected by Covid-19.

The CM said the state government will ensure that it does not cut down capital expenditure, but at the same time it will adopt austerity measures by curbing unproductive and wasteful expenditure.

He said the state government had started the Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajivika Guarantee Yojana in the state to provide 120 days of assured unskilled employment to every household in urban areas.

He said the tourism industry was worst affected due to the pandemic. Therefore, the government has decided to waive off electricity demand charges for a six-month period.

“Similarly, excise and taxation license fee will be waived off and lifting quota of bars will be on a pro-rata basis,” he said.

He said the government will also provide support to HP Tourism Development Corporation by paying salaries of its employees.

“In addition to this, token tax and special road tax will be waived off for four months and no penalty will be imposed on the owners of private vehicles on account of delay in renewal of registration and permits. Besides, ₹55 crore will be provided to the State Road Transport Corporation,” he said.

He said the payment of demand charges with respect to industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers for electricity consumption April and May had been deferred till June 30 and will be recovered in three equal instalments.

The PM appreciated the state’s efforts in combating Covid-19.