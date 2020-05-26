e-paper
Himachal government authorises district magistrates to extend curfew

District magistrates can extend curfew till June 30, curfew extended in Solan, Hamirpur

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The spokesperson said the district magistrates cannot impose curfew in their respective districts for more than two months. However, since two months have elapsed and the coronavirus pandemic has still not be overcome, it was felt that there may be need to extend it further.
The Himachal Pradesh government has authorised district magistrates to extend the curfew on their discretion.

“The cabinet in a meeting held on May 23 has authorised district magistrates to extend curfew under Section 144 for more than two months up to June 30 if the situation so requires,” a spokesperson said.

The government spokesperson said a curfew had been imposed in the entire state from March 24 in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Accordingly, the concerned district magistrates issued orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in their respective districts to impose curfew.

The spokesperson said the district magistrates cannot impose curfew in their respective districts for more than two months. However, since two months have elapsed and the coronavirus pandemic has still not be overcome, it was felt that there may be need to extend it further, he said.

The present curfew will stay in force till May 31, 2020, after which district magistrates will take a call on whether to extend the curfew.

SOLAN, HAMIRPUR EXTEND CURFEW

So far, curfew has been extended in two districts Solan and Hamirpur by the district magistrates concerned.

The hill state has so far recorded 223 cases of coronavirus, including five causalities.

A spurt was witnessed in Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 183 people testing positive for the virus.

Hamirpur was the worst-hit district with 63 cases followed by Kangra with 59 cases.

Thirty cases have been reported in Una, 20 in Solan, 18 in Chamba, 11 each in Mandi and Bilaspur, six in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

As many as 63 people have recovered. Three men and two women have died of the contagion so far. The state has conducted around 24,000 tests for Covid-19 so far.

