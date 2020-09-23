Himachal governor goes into self-isolation

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST

Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya went into self- isolation on Wednesday after the aid-de-camp (military) to the governor tested positive for the virus.

All his appointments have been cancelled. The governor’s secretary and his personal staff have also been home quarantined.

Meanwhile, 280 fresh infections were reported in Himachal, taking the state’s tally to 13,049. Five more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 135.

Of the new cases, 56 were reported in Kangra, 34 in Kullu, 30 in Mandi, 28 each in Solan and Una, 27 in Shimla, 25 in Chamba, 17 each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur, six in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Kinnaur. Two deaths each has been reported in Kangra and Mandi and one in Solan.

There are 3,952 active cases in the state while 8,937 people have recovered. To date, 2,73,805 tests have been conducted in the state.

Solan is the worst-affected district with 2,726 cases, followed by Kangra (1,958), Sirmaur (1,643), Mandi (1,456), Una (1,163), Shimla (985), Hamirpur (839), Chamba (769), Bilaspur (688), Kullu (527), Kinnaur (167) and Lahaul-Spiti (128).