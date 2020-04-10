Himachal govt identifies seven Covid-19 hotspots in state

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:26 IST

Seven hotspots of the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been identified in Himachal Pradesh and curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in these places to contain the fast-spreading viral infection, officials said on Friday.

The areas where hotspots were identified are Una, Baddi, Nalagarh, Tissa, Misserwala, Taruwaala and Lohgarh. The government will follow the cluster containment strategies in these hotspots which include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur who also holds the health portfolio directed chief medical officers of all the 12 districts to seal these hotspots to contain the spread of Covid-19. The move comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. As many as 5,035 persons were kept under surveillance, of which 2,556 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period. Around 773 persons had so far been screened in the state for coronavirus, 28 people had been found positive out of which, two persons have been discharged after being tested negative, remaining 21 persons are undergoing treatment and are Tablighi Jamaat workers who attended the Markaz prayers in Delhi. The government has directed that no relaxation will be provided in the hotspots.

The health department has defined a protocol for the containment zones. It will be mandatory for all people to wear mask when they move out of their houses.