e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal govt identifies seven Covid-19 hotspots in state

Himachal govt identifies seven Covid-19 hotspots in state

The move comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The areas where hotspots were identified are Una, Baddi, Nalagarh, Tissa, Misserwala, Taruwaala and Lohgarh.
The areas where hotspots were identified are Una, Baddi, Nalagarh, Tissa, Misserwala, Taruwaala and Lohgarh. (HT File)
         

Seven hotspots of the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been identified in Himachal Pradesh and curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in these places to contain the fast-spreading viral infection, officials said on Friday.

The areas where hotspots were identified are Una, Baddi, Nalagarh, Tissa, Misserwala, Taruwaala and Lohgarh. The government will follow the cluster containment strategies in these hotspots which include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur who also holds the health portfolio directed chief medical officers of all the 12 districts to seal these hotspots to contain the spread of Covid-19. The move comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. As many as 5,035 persons were kept under surveillance, of which 2,556 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period. Around 773 persons had so far been screened in the state for coronavirus, 28 people had been found positive out of which, two persons have been discharged after being tested negative, remaining 21 persons are undergoing treatment and are Tablighi Jamaat workers who attended the Markaz prayers in Delhi. The government has directed that no relaxation will be provided in the hotspots.

The health department has defined a protocol for the containment zones. It will be mandatory for all people to wear mask when they move out of their houses.

top news
Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
Batsman who impacted India’s success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
Batsman who impacted India’s success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news