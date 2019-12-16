Himachal HC seeks govt response on steps taken to fill up teachers’ posts

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:48 IST

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Monday directed the state to file an affidavit regarding steps taken for appointment of school teachers, for restructuring the government schools with basic infrastructure, rationalisation of schools on account of thin attendance and the number of vacant posts of physical education teachers within a period of eight weeks.

The division bench comprising chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders taken up suo moto on a petition filed by the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Doghari in Mandi district, regarding non-availability of proper staff in the school. The students have alleged that most posts of teachers and other staff members are lying vacant and because of which they are deprived of the right to education.

The court in its earlier orders had directed the state to complete the process of amending the rules and notify them regarding steps taken to fill up the anticipated vacancies as on January 1, 2020.

During the course of hearing, the principal secretary (education) filed an affidavit stating that steps have been taken for finalisation of R and P Rules of Lecturer (School New) and DPE and necessary steps to fill up the vacant posts of these categories will be initiated immediately. He also stated that as on December 2019, as many as 693 posts of JBT, 590 posts of language teacher, 1,049 posts of Shastri, 684 of TGT(arts), 359 posts of TGT (non-medical) and 261 posts of TGT (medical) are lying vacant, for which the concurrence of finance department has been obtained and the approval of cabinet is required, after which steps for selection will be taken immediately.

During the course of hearing, the advocate general pointed out that in some of the government schools, the attendance of students is very thin and it is not suitable for the government to appoint teachers/lecturers or to run such government schools.

The court also showed displeasure over the slow selection process of teachers by the department of education and submissions of advocate general that some of the government schools are at the verge of closure due to thin attendance of the students.

The court observed that until and unless the government creates and runs the schools in a good atmosphere and provide adequate infrastructure for the students, it cannot be expected that students will take admissions in government schools. The court further observed that the slowness on the part of government results in gradual migration of students to private schools and if this continues for long, a time will come that the government though unintentionally will close down the government schools.

The court also observed that the poorer section and agricultural labourers cannot be expected to send their children to private schools due to huge incurring of expenditure and it is the duty of the government to provide education to this lower strata of society. The court said though Article 21-A of the Constitution provides free and compulsory education to all children in the age group of six to fourteen, but the same seems to be defeated.