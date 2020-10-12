Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:58 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, 55, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Thakur was already in self isolation since October 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass.

The chief minister had come in contact with Banjar legislator Surender Shourie at a helipad while receiving defence minister Rajnath Singh for the inauguration. After Shourie tested positive for coronavirus disease, Thakur isolated himself at his official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla on October 3.

In a tweet, Thakur said, “Due to contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week. Due to symptoms of the virus for the past two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors.”

RN Batta, the principal private secretary to the chief minister, has also tested positive for Covid-19.