e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

The chief minister is in home isolation since October 3 when he came in contact with Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, who tested positive, before the Atal Tunnel inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (second from left) along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass on October 3. Thakur isolated himself after the event.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (second from left) along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass on October 3. Thakur isolated himself after the event.(HT file photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, 55, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Thakur was already in self isolation since October 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass.

The chief minister had come in contact with Banjar legislator Surender Shourie at a helipad while receiving defence minister Rajnath Singh for the inauguration. After Shourie tested positive for coronavirus disease, Thakur isolated himself at his official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla on October 3.

In a tweet, Thakur said, “Due to contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week. Due to symptoms of the virus for the past two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors.”

RN Batta, the principal private secretary to the chief minister, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In