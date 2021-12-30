e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh in deep freeze, Keylong coldest at -10.3° Celsius

Himachal Pradesh in deep freeze, Keylong coldest at -10.3° Celsius

Bus services disrupted on 211 routes of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation due to inclement weather

chandigarh Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
A man walks across a snow-bound stretch at Jarai village in Kotkhai town of Himachal Pradesh. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the hill state have seen a dip since the latest round of snowfall on Tuesday.
A man walks across a snow-bound stretch at Jarai village in Kotkhai town of Himachal Pradesh. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the hill state have seen a dip since the latest round of snowfall on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Intense cold wave swept across Himachal Pradesh with the minimum and maximum temperatures plummeting several notches below freezing point, even as skies were clear on Wednesday.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at -10.3° Celsius, a significant dip of over 3°compared to the minimum temperature of -6.7°C on Monday. The minimum temperature at Kalpa in Kinnaur was -6° C. The area shivered at -3.1°C the day before. The maximum temperature at Keylong and Kalpa was -1.5°C and 0.1° C, respectively.

Meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said the minimum temperatures were up to 3° below normal, while the maximum temperatures were up to 7° below normal in the state.

Dalhousie recorded a low of -2.9°C and maximum of -0.5°C. The minimum temperature at Manali was -2.6°C, while state capital Shimla and the hill stations of Kufri, Dharamshala and Palampur recorded lows of 1.6°C, -0.2°C, 1.4°C and 1°C, respectively.

Nahan was the warmest place in the state and recorded a high of 17.9°C.

SNOWFALL FROM JANUARY 4

The weather department has forecast snowfall from January 4 when a western disturbance becomes active over the region. A yellow weather warning of thick ground frost and intense cold wave in the lower hills, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra, on Wednesday and Thursday.

3 HIGHWAYS CLOSED DUE TO SNOW

Three highways and more than 300 other roads in the state remained closed for traffic due to the inclement weather, resulting in disruption of 211 bus routes of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Ninety-seven buses have been stranded at various places across the state. A maximum of 73 roads are closed in the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district.

Himachal Pradesh public works department has cancelled the leaves of its employees and thousands of workers have been deployed in the field to remove snow from various stretches.

tags
top news
Govt extends temporary suspension of flights to and from UK till Jan 7
Govt extends temporary suspension of flights to and from UK till Jan 7
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Lower legal drinking age to 21, reduce number of dry days: Delhi panel
Lower legal drinking age to 21, reduce number of dry days: Delhi panel
Cong forms panel to oversee 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh war
Cong forms panel to oversee 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh war
4 in Delhi test positive for UK Covid strain, isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital
4 in Delhi test positive for UK Covid strain, isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital
Government doubles penalty for missing ITR due date this year
Government doubles penalty for missing ITR due date this year
K’taka panchayat polls: Counting underway as parties vie to establish supremacy
K’taka panchayat polls: Counting underway as parties vie to establish supremacy
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In