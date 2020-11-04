e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh resumes bus services to Delhi

Himachal Pradesh resumes bus services to Delhi

Hopes to ride out of losses after Covid-19 pandemic led to suspension of services for eight months

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Inter-state travellers were relieved after the first bus for the day left at 5am. In all, 25 buses will ply on different routes from the state to Delhi daily.
Inter-state travellers were relieved after the first bus for the day left at 5am. In all, 25 buses will ply on different routes from the state to Delhi daily.(HT file photo)
         

Eight months after it suspended its services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Wednesday resumed the bus service to the national capital, Delhi.

Inter-state travellers were relieved after the first bus for the day left at 5am. In all, 25 buses will ply on different routes from the state to Delhi daily.

“The resumption of bus services to the national capital has come as a relief for passengers, particularly in the festive season,” said Rama Nand Thakur, in-charge of HRTC bus services at the Inter State Bus Terminus in Shimla.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have been demanding the resumption of deluxe coaches to Delhi, including Volvo services, to facilitate tourists with rail and air traffic hit by the pandemic. However, the government is yet to resume luxury bus services.

SAFETY GUIDELINES TO BE FOLLOWED STRICTLY

HRTC drivers have expressed apprehension about the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the visits to Delhi. “Though the government has issued the standard operating procedures for bus travel, we fear a rise in cases due to the Delhi trips,” says Hriday Sharma, who drove an HRTC bus to Delhi after eight months.

The state government resumed bus services on 25 inter-state routes in the first phase on October 15. These include the bus service to Chandigarh, Pathankot, Baddi, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Ambala, and Haridwar.

DECISION IN VIEW OF FESTIVE SEASON

State transport minister Bikram Singh said that the government has taken this decision in view of the festive season. He said people had been demanding the resumption of inter-state bus services.

Himachal Pradesh runs buses on 728 routes across the region, including Jammu, Ladakh, Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Himachal Pradesh Road Corporation, which has a fleet of 3,719 buses, is already running in loss due to the suspension of services. It earns Rs 54 lakh a day from its bus services and is already reeling under a loss of Rs 1,300 crore. Last year alone, it bore a loss of Rs 154 crore.

top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
LIVE: Airlines can operate 60% of pre-Covid flights till Feb 24 2021: Centre
LIVE: Airlines can operate 60% of pre-Covid flights till Feb 24 2021: Centre
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In