Chandigarh / Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued

Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued

An alert shopkeeper in Sector 22 spotted two men misbehaving with the woman and alerted the police, but the accused managed to flee.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by her estranged boyfriend and his aide in Himachal Pradesh and brought to Chandigarh for forcible marriage on Wednesday.

An alert shopkeeper notified the police on spotting the men misbehaving with the woman in Sector 22. But, before the police arrived, the accused sped away in their white Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The woman, who works as an assistant manager at a bank in Hamirpur, was rescued and taken to the police station. There, she complained that she had severed ties with her boyfriend, Vivek Saini, but he had been pressuring her to marry him and even threatened to kill her.

On Wednesday, Vivek, along with his friend, Rohit Chaudhary, abducted her from outside her bank while she was going to work.

At knifepoint, Vivek made her call her father to inform him that she was marrying him. They brought her to Chandigarh to solemnise the marriage and took her to Sector 22 for shopping when she sought help.

The Chandigarh Police registered a zero FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and forwarded the case to their counterparts in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

