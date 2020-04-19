His leave extension rejected, PGIMER medical superintendent expected to join active duty from today

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:52 IST

The medical superintendent of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has been asked to join duty after he had proceeded on a leave following the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the city in March. His application for leave extension was rejected on Sunday.

A senior official of the institute, on the condition of anonymity, told the Hindustan Times that the leave application of Dr AK Gupta, medical superintendent and head of hospital administration, was accepted on April 1 keeping in view orders of the department of personnel and training (DOPT) allowing commuted leave without production of medical certificate to those officials who are above 50 years of age, and have conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems and renal disease.

“The medical superintendent stopped coming to the office from March 23 and was working from home till March 31. In between he applied for medical leave from April 1 to 14, which was accepted by the administration. However, he further wanted to extend the leave which has been rejected by the administration keeping in mind the requirement of the officer who heads an important department involved in the management of the hospital and holds an administrative post,” the official said.

NEHRU EXTENSION BLOCK CONVERTED INTO COVID WARD

The UT administration has designated the Nehru Hospital Extension Block of the institute as a Covid-19 hospital where patients from Chandigarh and critical patients from the neighbouring states are admitted. At present, 13 patients from the city and seven patients from neighbouring states are under isolation and treatment at the hospital.

The employees of the institute had written to the Prime Minister’s Office and the ministry of health and family welfare stating that it was unfortunate that the medical superintendent had been allowed leave at a time of national crisis under the garb of DOPT orders, and the stop gap arrangements made in his absence had miserably failed.

“It is the need of the hour that office orders granting leave to medical superintendent are revoked, or alternately, a senior professor is appointed as the medical superintendent with all financial and administrative powers to effectively deal with the emergent situation,” said Ashwani Kumar Munjal, president of PGIMER employees’ union in a letter to the PMO.

Director of PGIMER Dr Jagat Ram confirmed that Dr Gupta had proceeded on a leave that has not been extended and he is expected to join the duties from Monday.

Dr AK Gupta, when contacted for his version, refused to comment.