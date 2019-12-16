Hisar school shocker: State women commission member meets victim’s family

chandigarh

Haryana State Commission For Women member Suman Bedi on Monday met the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl whose face was blackened and was made to parade on the premises of a private school here on December 6.

Bedi said the state women commission has sought investigation reports from the administration and also met the victim’s parents.

“The parents told the commission that they are satisfied with police investigation as two persons, including the school principal, have been arrested. However, the case is under the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and chairperson Jyoti Bainda is looking into the matter,” Bedi said.

She said the administration has been directed to check complete records of private schools in Hisar and also if these schools are running with permission of the authorities.

Bedi said she has also directed the investigation officer and deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Ashok Kumar to send a constable at the police lines as the family had approached the police on December 8 but the constable did not attend to their complaint. She said the case was registered the next day after the family members protested outside the police station.

On December 8, family members of the victim had approached police to lodge a complaint against the school principal and teachers for allegedly blackening the faces of six Class 4 students and parading them on the premises for securing low marks in an English test. Police had registered a case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.