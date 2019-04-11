Hoshiarpur court summons actor Surveen Chawla, relatives in a fraud case

A Hoshiarpur court has summoned actor Surveen Chawla, her husband Akshay Thakker and her brother Manwinder Singh in a case of fraud registered against them on the complaint of a Hoshiarpur resident.

The chief judicial magistrate ordered them to appear on May 2.

The complainant, Satya Pal Gupta, had alleged that the actor and her relatives persuaded him to invest in a production house in which they had an interest for the making of a Hindi film, ‘Nil Battey Sanata’. He claimed to have invested Rs 51 lakh with JAR Pictures Private Limited of which a payment of Rs 11 lakh was not cleared due to technical reasons. Gupta said when he was not returned his money long after the release of the film, he lodged a complaint at the city police station.

The case was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in March last year.

Later, the case was handed over to the crime branch but neither a challan nor cancellation report has been submitted in the court. Gupta moved the court seeking prosecution of the accused.

The petition against JAR Pictures was dismissed.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 15:49 IST