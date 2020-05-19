e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / House gutted in fire in Shimla district, no casualties reported

House gutted in fire in Shimla district, no casualties reported

This is the fifth time fire has broken out in Chrigaon in the last two months

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The incident took place around 6pm in Badiara village.
The incident took place around 6pm in Badiara village.(HT PHOTO )
         

A 70-year-old wooden house was gutted in fire in Chirgaon, Shimla, on Monday. However, no loss of life was reported.

The house belonged to Duni Chand and had 12 rooms. However, it had been empty for one-and-a-half years.

The incident took place around 6pm in Badiara village.

Police and two fire tenders reached the spot and put out the fire with the assistance of local residents.

SHO Chirgaon Ashvani Thakur said an investigation was underway.

The cause of fire and loss incurred are being ascertained. This is the fifth time fire has broken out in Chrigaon tehsil in the last two months.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In