HP Cong slams BJP, says party lacks ideology

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:52 IST

Himachal Congress in-charge Rajni Patil on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state and central government and said that the party does not have any principle and ideology.

While addressing the public during a protest, staged by the party in Mandi and Sundernagar, Patil said the BJP has always relied on ‘vengeful politics’.

“Removal of special protection group (SPG) security of Gandhi family even when former prime ministers––Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Gandhi family,” she said.

She slammed the recent global investors’ meet held in Dharamshala, saying that the BJP is only concerned about its branding. “Had the party solved the problems of the existing industrialists of the state, it would have been better instead of wasting money on the investors’ meet,” she said.

Expressing concern over inflation, Patil said, “India is going through the worst economic phase. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has failed to take any appropriate action for the benefits of unemployed youth.”

She said our main aim was to expose BJP’s anti-people policies and lies through protests.

“They are the same people, who had zero contributions in the Indian independence movement and during the freedom struggle they were nothing but stooges of the British government, the same people are now teaching nationalism to the people,” she added.

On November 4, Congress had announced a district-wide protest in all Congress district headquarters against the state and Union government economic slowdown, increasing unemployment, inflation, selling government properties to capitalists, closure of big industries and companies and increase in the price of essential commodities from November 6 to 14.

Expressing her views on Supreme Court’s verdict of Ayodhya case, Patil said she appreciated the decision. She urged the people of the state to maintain peace and brotherhood. “It is our responsibility to respect our constitution and to maintain peace, love, compassion and brotherhood,” she said.