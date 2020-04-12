HP to be divided into six zones for lockdown exit plan: Jai Ram

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:12 IST

Himachal Pradesh will be divided into six zones as a part of the strategy to end COVID-19 lockdown, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

A staggered exit plan is required to restore normalcy and economic activities simultaneously while taking care of monetary and food requirements of vulnerable sections of the society, the CM said while presiding over a meeting with senior officials here.

“As per the threat perception and cases found in Himachal Pradesh, the state will be divided into six zones including a red zone, four orange zones and a green zone for drafting exit plan from COVID-19 lockdown. The exit plan will be prepared keeping in view the health and economic variables,” he said.

The CM said the exit plan will be initiated only when there is initial flattening of coronavirus curve followed by tapering of the curve with the tendency to reach a ‘stage zero’ infection.

He said the identified hot spots will be entirely isolated from other parts. Supply of food and other essential commodities will be entrusted to the police and local administration, he added.

Thakur said the capacity of the state’s health care system, number of personnel discharging essential services and medical professionals against the epidemic during the days to come and capacity to build resilience against the diseases will be taken into consideration.

Similarly, on the economic front, effectiveness in preventing spread and impact of the current lockdown on the state’s economy and its likely extension, impact on poor and other vulnerable sections and fiscal capacity to compensate the vulnerable sections will also be taken into consideration.