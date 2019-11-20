e-paper
Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death in Samana village

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband and in-laws for not bringing “enough dowry” at Mavi Kalan village in Samana subdivision of Patiala on Wednesday.

The victim, who was identified as Gagandeep Kaur, got married to accused Jagtar Singh three years ago.

The victim’s father, Malkit Singh, of Rai Dharana village in Sangrur district, told police that his daughter was being mentally and physically harassed by her husband and in-laws for not bringing adequate amount of dowry.

He received a phone call from Jagtar on Tuesday informing him that Gagandeep had fallen unconscious and had a cardiac arrest.

Police said that Malkit asked Jagtar to take Gagandeep to hospital but when he reached their house, she was lying on floor with strangulation marks on her neck.

“At this, the complainant informed the police. The accused, however, managed to flee before the team could reach the spot,” police said.

Malkit told police that son-in-law and his mother used to get drunk and misbehave with his daughter on multiple occasions, but the matter was resolved by the village panchayat.

Meanwhile, Gagandeep’s body has been sent for postmortem. No arrests have been made so far.

A case has been registered against the victim’s husband Jagtar Singh, 24, mother-in-law Manjit Kaur, 55, and their relative Balkar Singh under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

