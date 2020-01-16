e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / ‘I committed a mistake’: Man confesses to double-murder on live television

‘I committed a mistake’: Man confesses to double-murder on live television

Maninder Singh is already convicted of killing another woman in 2010 in Karnal. He confessed to both murders during the news programme.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh/New Delhi
Police taking away Maninder Singh, 31, after getting custody at the Chandigarh district court.
Police taking away Maninder Singh, 31, after getting custody at the Chandigarh district court.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Chandigarh district court has sent Maninder Singh, accused of killing Sarabjit Kaur, a 27-year-old Sangrur-based nurse, to five-day police remand after he confessed to his crimes on live television.

Thirty-one year old Maninder was arrested by the Chandigarh police from the studio of a Punjabi news channel, where he had reached to confess his crime.

According to PTI, Maninder Singh is already convicted of killing another woman in 2010 in Karnal. He confessed to both murders during the news programme.

Maninder who later confessed in court said, “Maitho galti ho gai (I have committed a mistake)”. He also said that he threw the phone in a water body near Sirhind and wrapped the knife and the hotel keys in a cloth and threw them out of a Ludhiana-bound bus. Maninder first strangled Sarabjit Kaur and then slit her throat with a knife.

Maninder was produced in the court of duty magistrate Kushal Singhla wherein the police sought six-day police remand. Chandigarh Police stated that they needed the remand to recover the murder weapon, his clothes and the hotel room keys.

PTI also reported that Maninder had committed the murder after he suspected the victim of infidelity. He claimed that the victim was ready for court marriage since his family had objected to the marriage due to their difference in caste.

