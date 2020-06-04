IIT Ropar debuts at 47 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:37 IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar entered the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings this year for the first time at number 47.

Sarit K Das, director of IIT Ropar said, “Amid the Covid-19 crisis, this is a positive news. This is a recognition of IIT Ropar’s contribution to the society and nation.”

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Ropar is progressively giving solutions to combat the crisis which proof of its commitment to the nation,” Das said.

He said the institution’s considerable boost in teaching- learning environment and improvements in its citation impact was a testament to the fast-evolving research reputation.

In February, the institute also made its debut on the Emerging Economies University Rankings at number 63, sharing the rank with IIT Madras.