IMA Punjab calls medical bandh on June 23 to protest Clinical Establishments Act

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:50 IST

Doctors on Tuesday said they will observe a complete medical bandh on June 23 to oppose the implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act, which is to come to force from July 1.

The move comes even as the state is grappling with the Covid-19 crisis. The Ludhiana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also burnt the copies of the act.

IMA Ludhiana president Dr Sunil Katyal said the act was completely uncalled for and mistimed.

He said doctors were already governed by the Punjab Medical Council (PMC) and National Medical Council (NMC/MCI), and hospital buildings are governed by building regulation norms and many hospitals are being accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). “The introduction of this act will achieve nothing extra, except for the harassment of doctors,” Katyal said.

IMA Ludhiana honorary secretary Dheeraj Aggarwal said the act was against people, patients, the poor and doctors.

“It will lead to an increase in hospital charges and treatment costs. The private health care delivery in Punjab was already of high quality as around 70% patients seek treatment at private setups than from government hospitals.The states where the act has been implemented do not show any improvement in health care delivery,” Aggarwal said.

Punjab State governing Council joint action committee co-chairperson Dr Manoj K Sobti said, “We are opposing this act completely. Today a memorandum was given to the Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner AS Bains and it will be given to different leaders and officials. IMA Punjab has announced a complete medical bandh on June 23, if their demands are not met. If the government will not address their problems then a meeting will be held on June 28 to discuss the future course of action,” said Dr Sobti.