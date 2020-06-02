e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Immigration fraud: Vij sets up 7-member probe panel

Immigration fraud: Vij sets up 7-member probe panel

Vij said the US had recently deported nearly 135 illegal immigrants and 73 of them were from Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the cases of illegal immigration and fraud registered across the state.

As per an official statement, inspector general of police (IGP) (Karnal Range) Bharti Arora will head the seven-member panel comprising Naazneen Bhasin, Lokender Singh, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Garg, Shashank Kumar and Mohit Handa.

Anil Vij

Vij said the US had recently deported nearly 135 illegal immigrants and 73 of them were from Haryana.

On their complaints, FIRs were registered against several travel agents, four of whom have also been arrested, the statement read.

Though Vij tweeted about the development on his official Twitter handle, IGP Arora said she was yet to receive a copy of the order.

