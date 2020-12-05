In search of house in Chandigarh, man loses ₹19.35 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:14 IST

The police on Friday booked four persons after a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh, looking to purchase a house was duped of ₹19.35 lakh.

In his complaint, Partap Chauhan alleged that one Kulbir Kaur had approached him in October 2017 through an acquaintance saying that she was in dire need of money and wanted to sell a house owned by her and her children in Buterla village in Sector 41.

As Chauhan was looking to purchase a property, a deal was struck for ₹19.35 lakh of which ₹15.7 lakh were paid by him between November 1, 2017, and January 25, 2018, through various cheques.

After making the final payment of ₹3.65 lakh, an agreement to sell was executed on June 20, 2018, by Kuldeep Kaur, Jagdeep Singh, Satbir Kaur and Amanpreet Kaur in favour of Chauhan and the possession of entire first floor (except one room) and second floor was handed over to him.

Chauhan further told the police that Kuldeep Kaur had agreed to hand over the possession of the ground floor and remaining one room at the time of registration of sale deed. On asking to get the registration done, she kept delaying and did not even vacate the said portion. Later, they refused to get the sale deed registered or even return the money, Chauhan alleged.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kuldeep Kaur, her son Jagdeep Singh, Satbir Kaur and Amanpreet Kaur.

Man duped of ₹1.5 lakh

A resident of Mundi Kharar, Mohali, reported that he was duped of ₹1.5 lakh on the pretext of selling a car on OLX. In his complaint, Raghubir Singh of Golden City, Mundi Kharar, alleged that Jeetender Kumar of Chhattisgarh had neither given him the car nor was the money refunded. A case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 and 120B of IPC was registered.