Incommunicado for months, Sidhu ramps up presence in lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:07 IST

After going incommunicado for months, cricketer-turned-politician and Congress MLA from Amritsar (east) Navjot Singh Sidhu became active in public life, amid covid-19 lockdown, by sharing his videos on social media.

He also increased the number of meetings with the public at his residence to either help with ration or providing medical equipment for covid-19 frontline warriors. He shoots these interactions and uploads them on his own YouTube channel, Jittega Punjab (Punjab Will Win) that he launched on March 14, or on twitter. “The channel is meant to air and share his views with the people of Punjab in a simple and understandable form,” he had said at the launch.

His twitter followers, at 6.8 lakh, outnumber the 37,000-odd subscribers to his YouTube channel. A team of professionals runs his social media presence. In some videos, he is seen targeting the Congress’ present regime in Punjab indirectly, saying the ‘fight against system is still going on’.

On the recent row over liquor policy, he has shared his old videos of press conferences and speeches where he expresses dissent against the state government. He, however, has not posted any fresh material expressing dissent, and continues to maintain his distance with the media.

On Wednesday late evening, he posted a fresh video in the form of a documentary film to depict his political career.

His wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, though, has been more vocal. On the recent hike in MBBS fee in the state, she had tweeted on Thursday, “Shame on the government who forces doctors to protest by sitting on roads. Doctors should refuse to treat such leaders who have no respect for them. Bound to happen when decision makers are not so educated. Only toppers from all professions should be eligible for fighting elections.”