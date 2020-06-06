e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Incommunicado for months, Sidhu ramps up presence in lockdown

Incommunicado for months, Sidhu ramps up presence in lockdown

Sidhu became active in public life, amid covid-19 lockdown, by sharing his videos on social media

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:07 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After going incommunicado for months, cricketer-turned-politician and Congress MLA from Amritsar (east) Navjot Singh Sidhu became active in public life, amid covid-19 lockdown, by sharing his videos on social media.

He also increased the number of meetings with the public at his residence to either help with ration or providing medical equipment for covid-19 frontline warriors. He shoots these interactions and uploads them on his own YouTube channel, Jittega Punjab (Punjab Will Win) that he launched on March 14, or on twitter. “The channel is meant to air and share his views with the people of Punjab in a simple and understandable form,” he had said at the launch.

His twitter followers, at 6.8 lakh, outnumber the 37,000-odd subscribers to his YouTube channel. A team of professionals runs his social media presence. In some videos, he is seen targeting the Congress’ present regime in Punjab indirectly, saying the ‘fight against system is still going on’.

On the recent row over liquor policy, he has shared his old videos of press conferences and speeches where he expresses dissent against the state government. He, however, has not posted any fresh material expressing dissent, and continues to maintain his distance with the media.

On Wednesday late evening, he posted a fresh video in the form of a documentary film to depict his political career.

His wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, though, has been more vocal. On the recent hike in MBBS fee in the state, she had tweeted on Thursday, “Shame on the government who forces doctors to protest by sitting on roads. Doctors should refuse to treat such leaders who have no respect for them. Bound to happen when decision makers are not so educated. Only toppers from all professions should be eligible for fighting elections.”

top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In