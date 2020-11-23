Infant battles for life with 50% burns after LPG fire in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:47 IST

A six-month-old girl was left with critical burn injuries while three men suffered minor burns in a fire caused by domestic gas leak at Govindpura in Manimajra on Monday.

The child, Ramani, suffered 50% burns on her face and eyes and is undergoing treatment at the PGIMER. Those who sustained minor burns have been identified as Harun (37), Anish (40), and Salman (22), all of whom live in a house where multiple families stay on rent in adjoining rooms.

The fire department received a call around 9:14am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where Ramani was referred to the PGIMER.

Police said the leak occurred when Anish, a vegetable seller, was trying to fix the regulator of an LPG cylinder. As the safety valve was damaged, he kept the cylinder in the verandah. Fire erupted as tea was being prepared on a stove nearby.

“We were in the house when all of a sudden the fire broke out. We rushed out and I sustained injuries while trying to rescue my family,” said Salman, who works in Manimajra. Ramani was lying on a cot when she suffered injuries.

Some people also sustained minor injuries due to the heat as well as stampede-like situation. Police have lodged a daily diary register (DDR) entry about the incident, and plans to take further action on the statement of the child’s father.