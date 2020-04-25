Covid-infected hospital staffer booked on Chandigarh administrator’s directions, had hosted party for 123 people

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:22 IST

Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered a case against a 30-year-old Covid-19 positive man working at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, who hosted a party on April 17, which was attended by 123 persons.

The man, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was booked after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed director general of police (DIG) Sanjay Baniwal to initiate criminal proceedings against him for violating curfew orders and not observing social distance norms.

A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection disease dangerous to life) of Indian penal code(IPC).

Meanwhile, Bapu Dham Colony has been declared an “affected pocket”, with just one entry and exit point and police deployment. Movement will be strictly prohibited. Only authorised essential service providers wearing protective gear with valid ID and pass will be allowed.

Even as Dr BS Chavan, director principal, GMCH, said the employee’s source of infection was from outside the hospital, and that 123 people had attended the party, Badnore expressed deep concern over the city’s 28th Covid-19 case as Bapu Dham “area is quite congested,” mentioned the administration’s official statement.

The administrator directed the principal secretary (health) to ensure that all contacts of the patients were traced and quarantined. The DIG was asked to initiate criminal proceedings against the patient for reportedly hosting a celebratory party for his wedding anniversary at home, which was attended by 123 people, thereby violating both curfew orders and social distancing norms, read the statement.

Calling it “highly irresponsible behaviour,” a senior administrator said, “he has not only jeopardised his health but has put many other lives at risk. He has violated curfew and action must be taken.”

Municipal corporation contact tracing teams also quarantined 130 of man’s acquaintances. Samples of his seven household contacts, one family contact and 20 workplace contacts have been taken.

About 14 households are under quarantine of which 12 are in Bapu Dham Colony, one in Maulijagran, and one in Sector-52, Chandigarh.

“A total of 130 community contacts have been quarantined so far. Sanitisation has been carried out in the affected as well as adjacent houses,” the official statement mentioned.

While no new case of Covid-19 was reported in Chandigarh on April 25, the total count was 28. Of these, 13 were hospitalised and 15 had been discharged. Reports of 37 cases were awaited.

Apart from this, 27 workplace contacts of a case from Nayagaon in Mohali, who was diagnosed positive on April 23, tested negative. They included 19 persons from Chandigarh and seven from Punjab.

.