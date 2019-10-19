Inmate hangs self in Rupnagar jail

chandigarh

A 36-year-old jail inmate committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan of store of the gurdwara inside the disitrict jail, Rupnagar, on Saturday morning.

Amandeep Singh hailed from Khadoor Sahib in Taran Taran and had gone to the gurdwara inside the jail at around 10.30am, when he was found hanging by some inmates, jail official said. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Rupnagar, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Amandeep was arrested by a special task force (STF) in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 8 for allegedly possessing drugs. He had been brought to Rupnagar district jail on September 11.

The body of Amandeep was handed over to his family after postmortem, jail official said.

Jail superintendent Amrik Singh Tibbi said Rupnagar chief judicial magistrate Pooja Andotra has started the inquest proceedings in the suicide. He said that he had informed about the matter to the Punjab State Human Right Commission, director general police (DGP) Punjab, senior officials of jail department, Rupnagar deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Amandeep is survived by two sons. “STF of Mohali phase 6 police in civil uniform had picked up my son on September 6 when he was taking tea for the labourers working in our fields,” said Amandeep’s father Dalbir Singh.

Dalbir Singh said that he came to know about the arrest of his son by Mohali police on September 8, the day he was also booked under the NDPS Act. Dalbir alleged that the police had also taken away ₹2.5lakh from the house while there was no recovery of drugs was made by them. He said Amandeep might have ended his life out of shame as his brother-in-law’s marriage was scheduled on Saturday.

