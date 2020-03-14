Intelligence wing staffer’s murder in Mohali : Woman friend among two held

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:41 IST

Police have arrested Iqbal Singh of Dhuri and Sheetal Verma of Sector 23, Chandigarh, for the murder of Kulwinder Singh, 52, who worked as a senior assistant with the intelligence wing of Punjab Police.

Confessing to the murder, Iqbal is reported to have told police that he bludgeoned Kulwinder to death with a stone after failing to strangulate him. Both were inebriated at the time of the crime on Tuesday night.

The blood-stained body of Kulwinder, who resided in Sector 43, Chandigarh, was found by a passerby near Airport Chowk in Mohali’s Sohana area on Wednesday.

Iqbal Singh, who works as a property consultant, was staying with Sheetal for the past two years. Sheetal was Kulwinder’s colleague.

“Sheetal and Kulwinder were planning to marry, and Iqbal had gone to convince him against it. When he refused to step back, Iqbal killed him,” said a senior cop privy to the investigation

“Iqbal has confessed to killing Kulwinder out of anger. Both were drunk at the time of the crime,” said Harvinder Singh Virk, superintendent of police (SP, city), Mohali.

According to investigating officers, while confessing to the crime, Iqbal maintained that Sheetal was neither involved nor aware of the crime. Iqbal had spent the night at Sheetal’s house after the murder, and left in the morning, said police.

Sheetal, a widow and mother of two, knew Kulwinder since 2006. Kulwinder’s wife died in 2013. Two years back, Sheetal became friends with Iqbal, who had come to Chandigarh in connection with his daughter’s education. Kulwinder is survived by two children, a daughter who is married and a son.

Kulwinder’s brother Harcharan Singh, who works as a clerk with the education department, was the one to name Iqbal and Sheetal as suspects after the murder.

The duo was produced in court on Friday and sent to four-day police custody. Cops will be quizzing them to recover Iqbal’s blood-stained clothes and the stone used to kill Kulwinder.

Both have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.