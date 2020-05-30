Jagraon Bridge: Fearing cave-in, Ludhiana MC changes retaining wall design, deadline extended

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:35 IST

Fearing a road cave-in at the closed leg of the Jagraon Bridge, the municipal corporation (MC) has changed the foundation design of the retaining wall and the approach road being established at the bridge site.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu visited the spot on Saturday morning and directed officials and the contractor to complete the project before July 14. Earlier, June 30 was the deadline.

Earlier, several NGOs of the city warned the civic body that they would observe the fourth ‘death anniversary’ of the bridge if the authorities failed to complete the project by July 14.

MC officials claim after cracks started to develop at the closed leg of the bridge adjoining the approach road site, the MC officials consulted experts of the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) and the foundation design has now been changed for avoiding any road cave-in incident.

MC superintending engineer (SE) HS Bhullar said, “Cracks had developed at the closed leg on Wednesday, following which the site was got inspected by experts of the GNDEC. The experts said the road portion might cave in if the foundation design is not changed. The design has now been changed and the work will be completed by July 10.”

The railways has also been asked to complete the pending works so that the bridge could be opened for traffic after the construction of the retaining wall and approach roads, said Bhullar.

Sandhu said all efforts were being made to complete the project at the earliest so that residents could heave a sigh of relief from traffic woes. The contractor has been told to expedite the work, the mayor added.

Under the project, the MC has to construct the retaining wall of the bridge and increase the width of road approaching the railway overbridge (from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran side towards Durga Mata Mandir) by three metres.

The MC had earlier started the construction on January 30 and it was due to be completed by April 14. But the project was halted after curfew was announced by the government on March 23. The construction work restarted on April 29 and it was said that the work is expected to complete by June 20. But the project has now been further delayed.

In July 2016, the railways had closed one leg of the bridge, which was leading to traffic chaos in the city.