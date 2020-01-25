Jail till death to Manimajra man for raping 8-month-old

chandigarh

A city court has awarded jail till death to a 26-year-old man for raping an eight-month-old girl in 2018.

The additional district and sessions court has also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the convict, Sanjay Paswan, who was held guilty on January 21.

According to the police, on September 1, 2018, they received information from Manimajra Civil Hospital that an infant girl has been brought for treatment and she had been sexually assaulted. The police reached the hospital and her mother informed that Paswan came to their house at around 10am in an inebriated condition. The victim’s parents left the house, leaving behind the infant with the convict.

When the parents returned, they found injuries on the infant’s body and a neighbour told the couple that Paswan had bolted the door from inside and she heard child’s cries. The parents rushed the infant to civil hospital in Manimajra and police were informed. On the basis of the complaint from the mother, Paswan was booked under Section 376 AB (rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and arrested.

During the trial, the counsel of the accused contended that allegations against his client were false. However, the court found him and guilty of the crime on January 21 and awarded life imprisonment till death on Friday.