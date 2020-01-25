e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Jail till death to Manimajra man for raping 8-month-old

Jail till death to Manimajra man for raping 8-month-old

The additional district and sessions court has also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the convict, Sanjay Paswan, who was held guilty on January 21

chandigarh Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
During the trial, the counsel of the accused contended that allegations against his client were false. However, the court found him and guilty of the crime on January 21 and awarded life imprisonment till death.
During the trial, the counsel of the accused contended that allegations against his client were false. However, the court found him and guilty of the crime on January 21 and awarded life imprisonment till death.(GETTY IMAGES)
         

A city court has awarded jail till death to a 26-year-old man for raping an eight-month-old girl in 2018.

The additional district and sessions court has also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the convict, Sanjay Paswan, who was held guilty on January 21.

According to the police, on September 1, 2018, they received information from Manimajra Civil Hospital that an infant girl has been brought for treatment and she had been sexually assaulted. The police reached the hospital and her mother informed that Paswan came to their house at around 10am in an inebriated condition. The victim’s parents left the house, leaving behind the infant with the convict.

When the parents returned, they found injuries on the infant’s body and a neighbour told the couple that Paswan had bolted the door from inside and she heard child’s cries. The parents rushed the infant to civil hospital in Manimajra and police were informed. On the basis of the complaint from the mother, Paswan was booked under Section 376 AB (rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and arrested.

During the trial, the counsel of the accused contended that allegations against his client were false. However, the court found him and guilty of the crime on January 21 and awarded life imprisonment till death on Friday.

top news
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News