Jainendra Public School pupil makes it to taekwondo nationals
A team of taekwondo players of Jainendra Public School, under the guidance of coach Devender Singh, participated in the CBSE north zone 2 taekwondo championship held in Punjvana, Sirsa.chandigarh Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:12 IST
A team of taekwondo players of Jainendra Public School, under the guidance of coach Devender Singh, participated in the CBSE north zone 2 taekwondo championship held in Punjvana, Sirsa.
Krishan Kumar, a student of Class 7, won a silver medal in the under-14, below 57kg weight category.
Kumar will be representing north zone 2 in the same category at the national level taekwondo championship.
Grandparent’s day celebrations
A team of taekwondo players of Jainendra Public School, under the guidance of coach Devender Singh, participated in the CBSE north zone 2 taekwondo championship held in Punjvana, Sirsa.
Krishan Kumar, a student of Class 7, won a silver medal in the under-14, below 57kg weight category.
Kumar will be representing north zone 2 in the same category at the national level taekwondo championship.
RIMT World School shines in taekwondo
Laavnyaa Bishnoi of Class 2 of RIMT World School, Manimajra, won two silver medals in various taekwondo championships.
Meanwhile, Jasmine Solanki of Class 2 won two gold medals in 300m and 500m in the all India roller skating championship 2019 organised by Roller Hawks, India.
Manav Batra, a student of Class 1, won two bronze medals in 300m and 500m in the city skating carnival held at Shemrock Sports Arena, Mohali.
First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:09 IST