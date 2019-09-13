e-paper
Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Jainendra Public School pupil makes it to taekwondo nationals

A team of taekwondo players of Jainendra Public School, under the guidance of coach Devender Singh, participated in the CBSE north zone 2 taekwondo championship held in Punjvana, Sirsa.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Krishan Kumar, a student of Class 7, won a silver medal in the under-14, below 57kg weight category.
Krishan Kumar, a student of Class 7, won a silver medal in the under-14, below 57kg weight category.(HT)
         

Krishan Kumar, a student of Class 7, won a silver medal in the under-14, below 57kg weight category.

Kumar will be representing north zone 2 in the same category at the national level taekwondo championship.

Grandparent’s day celebrations

RIMT World School shines in taekwondo

Laavnyaa Bishnoi of Class 2 of RIMT World School, Manimajra, won two silver medals in various taekwondo championships.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Solanki of Class 2 won two gold medals in 300m and 500m in the all India roller skating championship 2019 organised by Roller Hawks, India.

Manav Batra, a student of Class 1, won two bronze medals in 300m and 500m in the city skating carnival held at Shemrock Sports Arena, Mohali.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:09 IST

