e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Jeev invitational golf tourney: Lahiri’s team wins pro-am event

Jeev invitational golf tourney: Lahiri’s team wins pro-am event

Lahiri’s team comprising amateurs Brig HPS Dhillon (retd), SPS Ghai, and Sandeep Sandhu, won the Pro-Am event with a total score of 55.6

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The winning team.
The winning team.(HT PHOTO)
         

Indian star golfer Anirban Lahiri led his team to victory at the pro-am event of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020, presented by TAKE Sports, thus warming up in style ahead of the main event scheduled to begin at the Chandigarh Golf Club from December 3.

Lahiri’s team comprising amateurs Brig HPS Dhillon (retd), SPS Ghai, and Sandeep Sandhu, won the Pro-Am event with a total score of 55.6.

Chandigarh-based professional Abhijit Singh Chadha and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 56. Chadha’s team comprised amateurs Bhav Karan Singh, Sahil Sahgal, and Sachin Bansal.

Delhi-based professional Rashid Khan’s team finished second runners-up with a score of 56.2. Rashid’s team comprised amateurs Dhruv D Kumar, Gurmehar Brar, and CS Grewal.

The prize closest to the pin on hole number 8 was won by Paramjit Arora, whose shot landed five feet from the pin. The prize for the closest to the pin on hole number 11 was won by Kanwaljeet Singh Gill, whose shot landed 11 inches from the hole. The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 5 was won by Dr Atul Sachdev, whose shot landed seven inches from the centre of the fairway. The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 13 was won by Dr Harpreet Batth, whose shot landed on the centre of the fairway.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In