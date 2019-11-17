Jharokha coach to attract tourists on Shimla-Kalka rail track in winters

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:31 IST

In an initiative to boost tourism, the northern railways has started a special luxurious ‘Jharokha’ coach (CT 14) and RA-100, a self-propelled coach and rail motor car, on the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track to attract tourists during winters.

The service began on Saturday and will continue till January. The service will only be available when at least six passengers have booked their seats for the Jharokha and RA 100. The Jharokha coach has a seating capacity of at least six passengers while the rail motor car can carry eight passengers.

Station superintendent Prince Sethi said, “We have started these rail cars for winters. The tickets can be booked from Kalka or Shimla and are also available online. This service will remain functional till January 2020.”

The total fare per seat in RA-100 will be ₹ 2,200 while a seat of Jharokha coach can be booked at ₹3,500.

Earlier this year, the Jharokha coach and RA 100 were introduced and were made operational from June 13 to September 10.

The first train had arrived in Shimla during the British Era on November 9, 1903. Before 1970, all trains had steam engines and were later replaced by diesel engine trains.The 96km-long Kalka-Shimla railway line was declared a UNESCO world heritage line in 2008. The track has as many as 18 stations, 103 tunnels and more than 800 bridges.