JJP forms 10-member panel for Delhi polls

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:44 IST

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had won 10 assembly seats in the Haryana assembly elections held last year, is now planning to contest Delhi polls.

The JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana.

According to the JJP, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will convene a meeting of party’s core group on January 11 to decide the future course of action about February-8 Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls.

In the meeting, the JJP will decide whether to contest the Delhi polls or not.

JJP’s Haryana chief Nishan Singh said that the party had already formed a committee for Delhi assembly elections a month ago.

He said in January-11 meeting, senior leaders of the party will devise the strategy for Delhi elections.

The JJP is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) that once ruled Haryana, but is now struggling for survival in the state politics.