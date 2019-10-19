JJP moves EC against BJP’s Dadri nominee Babita Phogat

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders on Friday alleged that BJP’s nominee from Dadri, wrestler Babita Phogat, had violated the model code of conduct by seeking votes from students and teachers at Apeejay Saraswati PG College for Girls on October 21. They also filed a complaint against her with the election commission.

JJP candidate Satpal Sangwan’s election agent Satyavart Sangwan said, “ We have registered a complaint against Babita through the cVIGIL app and also mailed a copy of the complaint to returning officer Harender Nath Dubey. Babita violated the instructions of the EC and disturbed students’ classes. She had also shared a pictures of her visit on social media platforms.”

Babita is pitted against Congress’ Major Nripendra Sangwan (retired), JJPs Satpal Sangwan and independent candidate Sombir Sangwan, who was formerly affiliated with the BJP.

Dubey confirmed that the EC had received a complaint in this regard. Babita, however, refused to comment on the matter.

Satpal accused Babita of misusing government machinery and violating the model code of conduct.

He said, “How could she (Babita) visit an educational institution to seek votes? The BJP nominee has been misusing the government’s power by visiting students in their classrooms for campaigning. The EC should take immediate action against her.”

Earlier, a complaint had been registered against BJP’s Virender Singh Chauhan.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST