Home / Chandigarh / Kasauli research institute becomes third Covid-19 testing centre in HP

Kasauli research institute becomes third Covid-19 testing centre in HP

In efforts to contain the pandemic, health information of over 23 lakh persons was also collected over the last three days.

Apr 08, 2020
The Central Research Institute (CRI) Kasauli in Solan district has become the third centre in Himachal Pradesh to carry out tests for Covid-19 after Indira Gandhi Medical College ( IGMC) Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPMC) in Tanda, Kangra district .

Though the Indian Council of Medical Research had granted approvals for testing to Lal Bhadur Shastri medical College Nerchowk, in Madi district for tests, it had yet to start.

CRI Kasauli conducted its 11th test on Monday.

Meanwhile, according to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, as part of the active case finding campaign (ACFC), health information of over 23 lakh persons had been collected by health workers during door-to-door campaigns in the last three days.

Thakur said people were being sensitised to follow directions of Central and state governments for Covid-19 prevention.

The CM also said that about 4,458 persons were under surveillance for Covid-19, of which 2,013 had completed 28 days of surveillance. Investigations of 83 persons had been done on Tuesday of which 32 samples had been found negative and reports of 51 samples were still awaited. About 456 persons have so far been investigated for coronavirus.

