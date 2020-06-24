e-paper
Key Sikhs For Justice operative sent to NIA remand till June 29

Was allegedly involved in recruiting radical Sikh youths for the outlawed SFJ group on directions from foreign handlers in a bid to create unrest in the country

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Tuesday remanded one of the key conspirators of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit for recruiting radical Sikh youths in custody till June 29.

Pargat Singh, 23, a resident of Tarmala in Muktsar, was arrested on June 22. An NIA spokesman said that Pargat was recruiting Sikh youth on the directions of foreign handlers in a bid to create unrest in the country.

A case was registered at Sultanwind Police Station, Amritsar (City), on October 19, 2018, under Sections 124A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B of the Indian penal Code (IPC). During investigations, Sections 17, 18, 19 of UA (P) Act and Section 25 of Arms Act were added.

Punjab Police had filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in the case in March 2019. This case was subsequently re-registered by the NIA on April 5 this year for further investigation.

The NIA said the case is related to series of acts of violence, including acts of arson in Punjab during 2017-18. Carrying out of propaganda activities, both online and on ground, campaigns in support of SFJ’s ‘Referendum 2020’, including pasting of posters in Delhi and various parts of Punjab, committed by groups of radicalised youths under direction of and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad.

Investigation has revealed that arrested accused, including Pargat, had received funds from their foreign handlers through various money transfer service scheme platforms.

