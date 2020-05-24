e-paper
Khaira makes unity appeal to 'like-minded leaders'

Khaira makes unity appeal to ‘like-minded leaders’

Khaira made the appeal through posts on Twitter

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday appealed to Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and other “like-minded leaders” to unite to rescue Punjab.

Khaira made the appeal through posts on Twitter after eminent agriculture economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl, while praising these leaders in an interview, ruled out the possibility of their coming together to provide a third alternative. “I am willing to unconditionally unite with like-minded leaders of Punjab without any position...I urge @sherryontopp @BhatwantMann @simarjeet_bains to listen to this eminent farm scientist to rescue Punjab,” he tweeted.

The PEP chief further suggested that all well-meaning and like-minded leaders such as (former AAP MP) Dharamvira Gandhi, Sucha Singh Chhotepur and (suspended AAP MLA) Kanwar Sandhu should unite to rid Punjab of corrupt traditional parties.

