e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khaki shame: Cops come to blows in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

Khaki shame: Cops come to blows in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

The incident has once again brought to the fore a long-standing tussle and “credit war” between the crime branch and police stations in the city

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:48 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Out to catch “suspicious elements” moving in the city, teams of the crime branch and Sector-26 police station came to blows in Chandigarh on Friday night, leaving two cops injured and the department red-faced.

The incident reported in Sector 26 comes at a time Chandigarh Police are already drawing flak for a spate of shooting incidents and gang violence this month.

Even as the incident left an inspector of the crime branch with a hairline fracture in the nose and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the area police station with fractured leg and arm, senior officials on Saturday tried to pass it off as an incident of “manhandling” due to “miscommunication” .

The incident has in fact once again brought to the fore a long-standing tussle and “credit war” between the crime branch and police stations in Chandigarh.

“The facts are not clear. It was an argument. They manhandled each other, as a result of which two of them fell and sustained injuries,” said a senior police official, who visited the spot on receiving information about the two police teams coming to blows.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said: “There was some misunderstanding as the crime branch team was in civil clothes. So far, no official complaint has been filed by anyone.”

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, said: “We are getting the facts verified. A report has been sought on the entire incident. Action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.”

Call from nightclub led to brawl

According to sources in the department, it all started with two separate calls made from Eskobar in Sector 9, one to the crime branch and other to the police station, alleging threats being made by some patrons. Police were informed that the accused were travelling in a Hyundai i20 with Amritsar registration number and had gone to Sector 26.

Eskobar is the same nightclub where a Tik Tok content creator was injured in firing on the night of October 11.

Swinging into action, the Sector-26 police station team spotted the car parked outside a discotheque in the area and even apprehended its occupants.

As they were being taken to the police station, the crime branch personnel in civvies reached the spot and tried to take the suspects in their custody, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two teams.

According to sources, inspector Satinder Singh of the crime branch placed a barricade to stop the police vehicle taking away the suspects, but the driver dodged it.

Not giving up, the crime branch officials allegedly intercepted the vehicle after a short distance. It was then that the two teams came to blows, said officials privy to the development.

Looking at the commotion, ASI Ramesh Hodd of the Sector-26 police station, who was manning a naka close by, intervened. Both Singh and Hodd were injured and left with torn uniform in the melee, said sources. The two were taken to the police station after the intervention of senior officials, and their medical examination was conducted.

It later turned out that the suspects detained had refused to pay their bill on being denied hookah at Eskobar. They had left in a huff after an argument with the staff. Police let them off after questioning.

top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In