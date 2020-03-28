Khattar asks dist officials to ensure stay, food for migrant labourers

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:22 IST

To stop the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the Haryana chief minister on Saturday directed the district administration offices to make appropriate arrangements for setting up medical, stay and food facilities for migrant labourers working in their respective districts.

Presiding over the crisis coordination committee meeting with senior officers through video conferencing, Khattar directed them to closely monitor the movement of labourers in their respective districts and ensure that maximum labourers are asked to stay in ‘safe camps’ being set up by the state government in each district.

Special medical camps should be setup for migrants so that positive cases, if any, can be tested and quarantined in time, he said.

The chief minister further directed officials to ask industrialists in their respective districts to make stay and food arrangements for labourers working in their units. He also told officials to involve most volunteers and social organisations, besides ensuring availability of mobile vans for the supply of essential commodities in each district for door-to-door delivery.

Khattar said since Kurukshetra was a religious place and many sadhus were already living there, proper arrangements should be made for them. He also directed officers to gear up for closely monitoring those who have come from foreign countries so that the virus can be stopped from spreading.