Khemka questions Haryana govt function for Anti-Corruption Day commemoration

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The tweet put out by Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka on Wednesday, criticising the Haryana government.
The tweet put out by Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka on Wednesday, criticising the Haryana government.(Twitter)
         

Senior Haryana civil servant Ashok Khemka on Wednesday questioned the commemoration of Anti-Corruption Day by the state government on December 9.

“Will corruption lessen due to such events,” he asked in a tweet. The BJP-JJP government had on Monday organized a state-level function on International Anti-Corruption Day, a first in the history of the state.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had during the event announced setting up an anti-corruption cell in the chief minister’s office.

Apparently unconvinced at the anti-corruption rhetoric of the state government, Khemka said in a December 12 tweet: “Anti-Corruption Day was commemorated on December 9. But to speak the truth, one did not feel any truth. Will such events bring down corruption? Just find out how much was spent on organising the event.”

The IAS officer, who often speaks his mind through Twitter, had last expressed dismay at his transfer from a low key science and technology department to an inconsequential archaeology and museums. “Yet again transferred. Back to square one. Some would be happy... He has reached his final destination (of career). Yesterday, Constitution Day was celebrated. And today orders of Supreme Court and rules were flouted,” he tweeted.

UN secretary-general Antonio Gutteres, in his message on International Anti-Corruption Day, said that people were right to be angry. Corruption threatens the well-being of our societies, the future of our children and the health of our planet. Tax evasion, money laundering and other illicit flows divert much-needed resources from schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure; funds that are essential to advancing sustainable development goals, he said.

