Kheri Gandhia SHO placed under suspension over sarpanch assault case: Patiala SSP

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:54 IST

Three days after Ghanaur Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur raised questions on the working of a case involving assault of a congress sarpanch, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu suspended Kheri Gandhia SHO Sohan Singh for dereliction of duty, on Friday.

“The SHO performed below par despite the matter being of serious nature, only two accused of total 20 have been arrested so far. Ghanaur DSP Manpreet Singh’s explanation has also been sought,” the SSP said.

On November 15, 20 persons had entered Kheri Gandian police station and attacked Takhtumajra Congress sarpanch Harsanget Singh, 40, before assaulting him again at a private hospital in Rajpura. He is presently under medical treatment.

On Thursday, Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur courted controversy after a video made rounds on the social media where he is suggesting police to arrest family members, especially females, of the accused. Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo moto of the MLA’s statement and asked him to give a written explanation by November 25.