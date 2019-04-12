Kila Raipur games cancelled again as organisers fail to get NOC

The Kila Raipur games have been cancelled, yet again, as the present organisers failed to obtain the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police.

Touted as rural Olympics, the two-day event was slated to begin on Friday.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal on Thursday said, “The permission to organise the games was not granted to the Kila Raipur Sports Society Patti Sohaviya as they did not get an NOC from police.”

Ludhiana Sadar station house officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the NOC was withheld due to objections raised by Kila Raipur residents as well as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights organisation .

Kila Raipur Sports Society Patti Sohaviya chief Col Surinder Singh Grewal (retd) said, “We were denied permission by the police as the former organisers, Grewal Sports Club, had wrongly tipped them that the games would lead to a law-and-order situation.”

Col Surinder agreed that the PETA had objected to these games earlier.

“But we had assured them that no event wherein animals are involved would be held,” he said.

