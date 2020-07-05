e-paper
Kotkapura firing: SIT questions then Faridkot SP

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:24 IST
The special investigation team (SIT) on Sunday questioned then Faridkot superintendent of police (SP) Balbir Singh in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

However, then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sukhmander Singh Mann and the then Kotkapura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh, who is also an accused in Kotkapura firing case, failed to appear before SIT despite being summoned twice.

The SIT confronted SP Balibir Singh with the then Kotkapura station house officer Gurdeep Singh, who was in police custody and questioned them.

Inspector general of police and SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said that three cops were called for questioning, while only one appeared today. “Now, we will initiate procedure to question them,” he added.

EX-SHO SENT IN 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

A Faridkot court on Sunday sent then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeeep Singh Pandher to 14-day judicial custody for his alleged role in tampering with the evidence in the Kotkapura police firing case.

The SIT, probing the 2015 firings on people protesting the Bargari sacrilege in Faridkot, had arrested Pandher by adding Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the IPC in the FIR registered on Pandher’s complaint on October 14, 2015, against the protesters.

Pandher was presented before the court of duty magistrate Ekta Uppal after his two-day police custody ended on Sunday.

