Home / Chandigarh / Kotkhai custodial death: Zaidi seeks better facility, computer to prepare defence

Kotkhai custodial death: Zaidi seeks better facility, computer to prepare defence

The suspended inspector general of police filed two applications in court in this regard.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:05 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Zaidi stated that he is living with 12 other inmates and in such a situation, the documents are at constant risk of being misplaced and their safekeeping is difficult.
Zaidi stated that he is living with 12 other inmates and in such a situation, the documents are at constant risk of being misplaced and their safekeeping is difficult. (HT Photo )
         

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued notice to the investigating agency regarding two applications of suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Zahur Haider Zaidi, who is an accused in Kotkhai custodial death case.

Zaida has filed two applications seeking better facility and a computer to prepare his defence in the case.

Zaidi stated that he is living with 12 other inmates and in such a situation, the documents are at constant risk of being misplaced and their safekeeping is difficult. The application mentioned that before the Covid-19 pandemic, his counsel visited him regularly and he could pass handwritten instructions and documents.

“Since March 17, the visits of my counsel have been discontinued due to Covid -19 and as a result safe-keeping and proper organisation of the case-related documents has become difficult,” he stated. He has requested the court to pass instructions to the superintendent of Model Jail “to use the computer in the office of a jail officer for three hours a week under his watch” so that he can prepare his defence and related material.

The application was rejected by the superintendent, as there is no such provision existing in the Punjab jail manual wherein undertrial prisoners can be allowed to access computers to prepare their own case.

The jail superintendent said due to security reasons, no inmate is allowed to use a computer in the office. “He was advised to prepare handwritten notes, if he desires so. He can also discuss case via e-mulaqat, and can use telephone,” the superintendent mentioned.

In the second application, Zaidi stated that he is a postgraduate and an income tax payer, hence, is entitled for better class facility that is “B” class status. The court has sought response from the CBI by July 31.

