Home / Chandigarh / Kotkhai custodial killing: Zaidi seeks 60 days bail from HC

Kotkhai custodial killing: Zaidi seeks 60 days bail from HC

Zaidi had pleaded he was suffering from hypertension and not keeping well otherwise, too

chandigarh Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The custodial killing case is an offshoot of the rape and murder case of a 16-year-old school-girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

  The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea seeking 60 days bail by Himachal Pradesh’s senior IPS officer Zahur Haider Zaidi in the 2017-Kotkhai custodial killing case.

The high court bench of justice Alka Sarin has sought a response from CBI by May 1.

Zaidi had pleaded he was suffering from hypertension and not keeping well otherwise, too. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, he had pleaded for bail saying he was susceptible to the infection. His petition seeking restoration of bail is pending before high court, but could not be taken up due to the epidemic.

Zahur Haider Zaidi, an IGP–rank officer, is an accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case and was taken into custody in January this year, after Chandigarh CBI court cancelled his bail for attempting to influence the trial. He had been granted bail by Supreme Court in April 2019. The trial court cancelled the bail after prosecution witness and SP–rank officer Soumya Sambasivan gave a statement before it, saying she was being pressured by the accused in an attempt to influence the trial.

The custodial killing case is an offshoot of the rape and murder case of a 16-year-old school-girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Six men were initially arrested by Himachal police in the case, and one of them was later found dead at the Kotkhai police station.

The nine accused in the custodial killing case are Zaidi; then SP, DW Negi; then DSP Theog, Manoj Joshi; former Kotkhai SHO, Rajinder Singh; ASI Deep Chand, who was investigating officer of the case; head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal and Rafee Mohammad and constable Ranjit Steta.

The trial in the 2017 case was transferred to Chandigarh on orders of Supreme court.

