Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Kundan Vidya Mandir School Ludhiana students showcase their creativity

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner, at Civil Lines.

Kundan Vidya Mandir School Ludhiana students showcase their creativity.
Kundan Vidya Mandir School Ludhiana students showcase their creativity.(HT Photo)
         

Students of Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines, put their creativity and talent on display during a two-day exhibition, Savishkara, that concluded on Sunday.

Students from LKG to Class 12 displayed their exhibits including charts, models and paintings.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner, at Civil Lines.

Students from LKG to Class 8 prepared a minimum of 10 exhibits, each based on various themes such as transport system, safety rules, agriculture, solar system, wonders of the world and historical monuments.

Students from Class 9 to 12 displayed more than 100 innovative working models and exhibits related to their subjects. They made models on water- harvesting, green scene, healthy living, developed India, food and culture of various states of India.

The chief guest said the exhibition was a collective outcome of the efforts of students, teachers and parents.

Principal Navita Puri lauded the efforts of students and their teachers.

