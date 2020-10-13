e-paper
Labourer digging soil for pipeline buried alive in Chandigarh

Labourer digging soil for pipeline buried alive in Chandigarh

On his brother’s complaint, police booked the contractor for negligence

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A contractor has been booked for negligence after a 20-year-old labourer was buried alive under a heap of soil while carrying out digging work for a pipeline at Dadumajra Colony, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

Identified as Manish Yadav, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh staying at the waterworks in Sector 39 (West), he was at work on Monday when suddenly a heap of soil stacked on the sides of the pit fell on him.

A JCB machine was brought to evacuate Manish, and he was rushed to hospital in an unconscious state, but was declared brought dead. During the evacuation, the JCB machine’s excavator bucket had also hit the victim, leaving injuries on his shoulders, said police.

On his brother Daroga Yadav’s complaint, police booked the contractor, Piyush of Sector 40, under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested, and later granted bail.

.

