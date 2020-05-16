e-paper
Labourer murders wife for objecting to his affair in Ludhiana, held

Labourer murders wife for objecting to his affair in Ludhiana, held

The accused first poisoned his wife, then bludgeoned her with a baseball bat and finally strangulated her

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
The police have recovered the baseball bat and dupatta used to commit the crime.
The police have recovered the baseball bat and dupatta used to commit the crime.(Representative Image )
         

A labourer, who poisoned, bludgeoned and strangulated his wife to death, was arrested on Friday, eight days after her death.

The accused, Mohammad Rivani, told the police that he had been plotting to kill his second wife, Shakeela Bibi, whom he had married in 2018, for a month as she had been objecting to his extramarital affair with a married woman.

Rivani told the police that he had first mixed rat poison in Shakeela’s food and after she had consumed it, he had taken her to an isolated area on the pretext of collecting firewood. Once Shakeela lost consciousness, he bludgeoned her with a baseball bat. Finally, he used her dupatta to strangulate her to confirm that she was really dead.

The police have recovered the baseball bat and dupatta used to commit the crime.

ACCUSED CAUGHT WHILE TRYING TO ESCAPE

He dumped her body in a pit in Dhandhran village and fled.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-2) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said Shakeela’s body had been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours, till she could be identified.

On May 11, the police identified the victim as Shakeela Bibi, 30, of Alamgir village and later booked her husband for murder, said the ADCP.

The police conducted multiple raids to arrest Rivani. On Friday, the police arrested the accused while he was trying to escape the city to evade arrest.

“Rivani was having an extramarital affair with a married woman. He had brought the woman to his house. The woman had stayed with the couple in their home for few days before her family traced her and took her with them,” said the ADCP.

“Rivani confessed that his wife had become a hurdle in his extramarital affair so he decided to murder her,” Teja said.

Rivani had married Shakeela after his first wife Jafreena.

