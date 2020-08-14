Landslide blocks NH-5 in Kinnaur

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:57 IST

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Kinnaur district blocked national highway five on Thursday.

Boulders blocked the road near Malling Nullah. However, no loss of life was reported. Officials say it will take two-three days to clear the road as more landslides may take place. Traffic was also disrupted on the Kalka-Shimla Highway due to a landslide but the road has been cleared for traffic.

Rainfall predicted till August 19

As per the weatherman, heavy rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till August 19. A yellow warning for middle and lower hills has been issued for August 17.

Himachal meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall took place in Bilaspur, Una, and isolated places in Solan, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra districts on Thursday, while light to moderate rainfall took place at other places in the state. The maximum and minimum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal, he added.

Ghumarwin receives most rain

Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district received 265mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Naina Devi, in Bilaspur, which received 148mm rain. Kasauli in Solan district recorded 94mm rain, Sarkaghat in Mandi district received 88mm rain, Nadaun in Hamirpur received 83 mm, Guler 81mm, Palampur 69mm, Amb 66mm, Dharamshala 55.4 mm, Bilaspur 49mm, Hamirpur 44mm, Una 41mm and Shimla 15.4mm and Mandi received 14.4mm rain.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24°C. Popular hill stations Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie, and Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8°C, 27.4°C, 22.7°C, and 27.4°C, respectively.

The maximum temperature in Solan was 30.4°C, Kalpa was 25.2°C, Bilaspur was 31.5°C, Hamirpur was 31.2°C, and Nahan recorded 28.5°C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at 14.6°C while Una was the hottest at 34°C.