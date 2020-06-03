e-paper
Language dept forms new advisory board in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab government on Friday constituted a new state advisory board for the selection of Punjabi Sahitya Ratna and Shiromani Awards and formation of departmental schemes. The department of higher education and languages had submitted a proposal in this regard that the CM has approved. Punjab minister of higher education and languages Tript Rajinder Bajwa said the formation of the new board would bring more efficiency in the working of the Punjab languages department. As per the notification the minister would be the chairperson of the board, apart from other ex-officio members.

The non-official members appointed in the advisory board related to Punjabi literature are Surjit Patar, Aatamjeet, S Waryaam Sandhu, Dr Joga Singh, Nahar Singh, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Jaswinder Singh, Punjabi University, Patiala, Manmohan Bawa and Jasbeer Singh Saabar, Amritsar.

Apart from these, eminent singers Paramjit Singh (Pammi Bai), Balkar Sidhu and Hardeep Singh have been nominated as members in the category of folk singers. Among the writers related to Hindi language, Anil Dhiman, RSD College, Ferozepur, Chaman Lal Patiala and Mewa Singh, professor (retd) Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar have been made members.

